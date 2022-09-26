The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Water Minister Shane Rattenbury backs call to review operation of Snowy Hydro Scheme

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
September 26 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andy Lowes, from the Australian River Restoration Centre, is campaigning for better management of the Upper Murrumbidgee River to improve environmental outcomes and water security. Picture by James Croucher

Management of the Upper Murrumbidgee has been excluded from legislation to protect Australia's most important river systems, with Snowy Hydro's control of its headwaters putting the ACT water source at risk, environmentalists say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.