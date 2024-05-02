The Canberra Times
'No one knew': Why this Raiders star moonlighted as a team mascot

Melanie Dinjaski
Chris Dutton
Melanie Dinjaski, and Chris Dutton
May 3 2024 - 5:00am
  • Read on for the latest news and gossip from around the grounds in Canberra sport. Read on for details about a Raiders player moonlighting as a mascot, Brumbies signing news and Zac Hosking update

It turns out being a try-scoring star in the NRLW wasn't Madison Bartlett's only dream. The Canberra Raiders winger also wanted to be a ... mascot. Yep, you read that right, and this will have to surely go down as a first in the modern era.

