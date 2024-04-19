The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

'I love this club': Potential Wallabies bolter keen to stay with Brumbies

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated April 19 2024 - 4:23pm, first published 4:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Matt Giteau sits down to name his Wallabies XV and picks breakout sensation Charlie Cale at No.8 - so it is little wonder ACT Brumbies officials are pushing to sign him on a long-term deal.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.