'I love this club': Potential Wallabies bolter keen to stay with Brumbies

Matt Giteau sits down to name his Wallabies XV and picks breakout sensation Charlie Cale at No.8 - so it is little wonder ACT Brumbies officials are pushing to sign him on a long-term deal.
The 23-year-old has emerged as a genuine Wallabies bolter during the Brumbies' surge up the Super Rugby Pacific ladder, with his sheer athleticism piquing the interest of fans and rival clubs alike.
The Brumbies are desperate to keep Cale on their books beyond this season and the rising star is keen to stay in Canberra in a major boost for the club ahead of a clash with the Blues at Eden Park on Saturday night.
"I love this club, I love this organisation, so that's the way it's probably going to end up," Cale said.
"I came down two and a half years ago, I started on an [elite development squad] contract and got lucky enough to get signed to the squad. Everyone talks about culture. Usually the teams that talk about culture are the ones who are looking for it, but this team is like a family. Everyone gets along so well and I reckon that's why we get on-field success."
Cale's interactions with new Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt might be limited to little more than a handshake at Brumbies headquarters - but there is little doubt the Brumbies star would be on the Test radar.
"Being as mobile as he is, it just changes the way the Wallabies would have to play with him there. I would like that style, it would suit us," Giteau said when naming an early Wallabies XV on the Kick Offs and Kick Ons podcast.
But Cale shoots down any Wallabies talk so far out from Australia's opening Test of the year against Wales on July 6.
"We're just halfway through the season now so everyone's focus, and my focus, is on the Super Rugby season and getting to those finals and bringing home that trophy," Cale said. "You don't really think about what's going to happen later in the year too much to be honest."
Cale has excelled on the edges for the Brumbies this year, helping to fill a back-row void left by Pete Samu. His form has come as little surprise for Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham, who is keen to get a new deal done with one of Australia's brightest prospects.
"We earmarked it last year. We started discussing contracts with Charlie last year," Larkham said.
"He had a couple of performances for us last year and we certainly saw a lot of potential. It's kind of been realised this year with more opportunities to be out there and play Super Rugby. It's another year for him in terms of being in the program and understanding the game.
"He's doing a really good job for us at the moment, obviously his athletic ability is helping him on the field. From a lineout defence perspective, he's one of the best in the game at the moment, and then his understanding and knowledge of the way we want to play and how he fits into that is really suiting us right now."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.