Domestic violence is unmanly and totally unacceptable

Some of these faults are by design, often for good reason. A DVO is usually obtained without the presence of the person subject to the order, on an application by the person in fear of him (or her). The order has legal effect, but does not represent any sort of conviction, or formal finding by a magistrate that the person is guilty of any offence. It does not figure on a criminal record. This is built in because otherwise it would be impossible and very cumbersome for the courts to act quickly to protect victims. The magistrate can grant an order if satisfied, on evidence before them, that the victim is in fear of assault, often further assault. Those made subject to orders will often claim belligerently that they want to plead not guilty to the allegation. They are told that because the order does not count as any sort of conviction, there will be no hearing. The alleged offender must simply abide by the order to keep their distance.