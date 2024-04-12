There's a very good reason the govt should think about an early election

The biggest positive from having the Coalition on election alert would be the creation of some timetabling for putting their policies and ideas on public display. And not only for the purpose of debate and criticism in the House of Representatives but in the public forums at which public opinions are formed. Can they be dragged away from mere criticisms and carping into expositions of what they would be doing instead? Can they be made to put figures next to commitments, and be made too embarrassed to claim that any change would be funded by cuts in waste and fewer public servants? Can the litany of maladministration scandal - robodebt, PWC and discretionary COVID spending - be attached to some admission that the Coalition parties collectively stuffed up, beyond the misconduct and incompetence of individual players. Can we draw out from the Opposition some statement of future practice in relation to discretionary grants, and about their politically partisan deployment around electorates? Can shadow ministers be held accountable for their campaigning and election rhetoric when they are seeking support to replace Dutton as leader of the opposition? I don't have my hopes up, but it would be instructive - and entertaining - to watch them trying to escape the blowtorch.