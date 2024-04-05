Why the crossbench is increasingly Labor's real opposition

As things stand it cannot be said that the circumstances that made a commission necessary have disappeared, whether because of the mere existence of a NACC or because Labor ministers and their bureaucrats are of exemplary virtue. Indeed, all the evidence so far, including the firm push towards greater government secrecy, the further criminalisation of public servants who speak out, and the surrender of fine whistleblower principles to the national security establishment suggest the problem could be worse. These are not regarded as events independent of Albanese's deal with Dutton: they are the direct (and probably intended) consequence. In only a short period in government, Albanese and Dreyfus have shown themselves to have been got at by the enduring self-interest of bureaucrats and the permanent agenda of the Attorney-General's Department. The end-up consequence will not be a cemented-in NACC but one so weak there will be new calls for one with presence and teeth, along the lines that the crossbench wanted all along.