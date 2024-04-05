The Canberra Times
Why the crossbench is increasingly Labor's real opposition

Jack Waterford
By Jack Waterford
Updated April 5 2024 - 2:01pm, first published 12:23pm
Albanese's practice of preferring to govern and legislate through deals with the coalition rather than with Greens and independents is plainly because of a theory or strategy of what is in Labor's long-term interests. It presumably includes the fear that Labor itself could atomise, as the coalition has done, if the influence and power of strong independent voices, and, in the Greens the risk of an alternative left-of-centre governing party, is given encouragement. Better the devil you know in two-party contests.

Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.

