How our tax system is making the rich richer. And the poor poorer

When the windfall is arriving up to 30 years later than it once did, it is only rarely making an enormous difference to the options available to the recipients. Most will have already passed the periods of their lives when they are under most substantial stress: many are indeed quite comfortable and looking to a comfortable retirement. They still have the capacity to be the bank of mum and dad, albeit to children already in their 40s, who would have been much better off had they had access to the money when they were planning a family. The money is a windfall, and welcome at any time (we must assume that no one is praying for their ancestors to die, least of all for the inheritance) but it is simply not the boon that it could have been.