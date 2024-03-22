Here's the problem for those insisting we need a right to freedom of religion

Many political and religious conservatives look to the US for their ideas on restoring God and the Bible into the public square. On religion, this sometimes seems especially odd given that the original idea of a rigid separation of church and state came from the spiritual ancestors of those now seeking coercive theocracies. The need for it was seen as the greater because many of the Christian sects which grew up there had ideas, or theories about the imminent return of God to earth that were regarded by other citizens as completely mad, even from a Biblical point of view. Be all that as it may, American cults, including Pentecostalism, have only limited followings in Australia. Some may be marginally increasing their size proportionate to the numbers claiming to be Christian, given the fall-off in mainstream Christian adherence. But their proportions in the population are not increasing at anything like the rate of the numbers of Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, or those who declare themselves of no religion at all. Imposing God's ideas on abortion, homosexuality, pre-marital sex as law for all lacks a significant constituency in Australia. The trend is entirely in the opposite direction, as Morrison discovered three years ago.