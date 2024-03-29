Labor needs new policies, and guts to sell them without an instant Albanese wilt

Australia has been one of the world's successes in taking in migrants from all over, and in taking in displaced people and refugees. The sense of crisis, mismanagement and evasion of the law that percolates the past 20 years is novel, not business as usual. The reason it has become chaotic has been a function of politicians attempting to politicise what was once a largely bipartisan process. Bureaucratic resistance to accountability in administrative law has also contributed. It would be quite possible to get back on track, with (if needs be) fewer entrants, but a good deal less coercion, less bullying and more regularity. And, probably, with a good deal less litigation. As it happens, Australia has never had a major influx of refugees, let alone one which has stressed our capacity to manage them. Some other countries in Europe have much bigger problems, even if much of the public discussion of them is more a matter of populist agendas, racism and ethnic nationalism than it is of serious incapacity to absorb other populations. It was only a few years ago that Germany swallowed a million refugees from Syria and the Middle East without insurmountable problems. The former chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for her leadership with this. She is a giant compared to many other European, or British, leaders.