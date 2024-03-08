The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

There's no slowing the ACT rape litigation merry-go-round

Jack Waterford
By Jack Waterford
March 9 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Litigation about the alleged rape in a minister's office at Parliament House in 2019 - more than five years ago - seems to continue to multiply, if with ever-decreasing prospects of ever resolving any issues at the heart of the matter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.