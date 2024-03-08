There's no slowing the ACT rape litigation merry-go-round

The apprehended bias findings against the Sofronoff review turned on amazing access to the review process accorded to Janet Albrechtsen, a columnist working for The Australian who had, from the start, seemed to regard the case as a feminist set-up against the accused man, probably for the purpose of criticising Albrechtsen's beloved conservative government. She had an extraordinary entrée into Sofronoff's thinking, lunching with him, having regular lengthy email exchanges, and was sent working drafts of the report. She had his personal email address as well as his official one. There were hundreds of communications, and hours of talking. Sofronoff did not merely respond to requests for information, but volunteered information adverse to Drumgold, and made critical comments about his counsel. She was given early access to the report.