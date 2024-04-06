The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Analysis

Integrity commission's Sofronoff probe has few options

Jack Waterford
By Jack Waterford
Updated April 6 2024 - 1:09pm, first published 1:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The interim squiz by the ACT Integrity Commission cannot at this stage be described as an investigation into whether Walter Sofronoff behaved corruptly while conducting the Lehrmann review. That's regardless of the wide definition of what corruption might involve.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.