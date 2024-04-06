Integrity commission's Sofronoff probe has few options

He does not have to go that way. He could decide the matter, which has already been the subject of a Supreme Court hearing, has already been sufficiently dealt with. The Supreme Court was critical of Sofronoff's conduct in his dealings with some journalists and found they could give rise to a perception of bias - a sense he was not dealing fairly with all of the issues before him. It was not up to the complainant in the Supreme Court case to prove that Sofronoff was biased (Sofronoff, of course, completely denied it). All that the former director of public prosecutions, Shane Drumgold, had to do was to show that an outsider, seeing the conduct in question, might have grounds for suspecting bias.