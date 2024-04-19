The Canberra Times
It is extremely hard to kill off a public figure of the calibre of Mike Pezzullo

Jack Waterford
By Jack Waterford
Updated April 20 2024 - 6:44am, first published 5:30am
It is extremely hard to kill off a public figure of the calibre of Mike Pezzullo. As with a person of similar personality, Tony Abbott, one can be sure they are out of the play for good only when their bodies lie at a crossroads at midnight, with a wooden stake through their hearts. Before that, their bloody, broken and bruised bodies may be on display, having suffered pains, indignities and humiliations no other person could survive. But while there is even a glimmer of a pulse, they are plotting their comebacks.

Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.

