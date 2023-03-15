ACT residents who've lived through recent bushfires are being asked to share their experience to help improve maps used by the public for the first time during the Black Summer fires.
Responses from residents of Canberra's southern suburbs, the southern ACT and the Snowy Monaro region that have been impacted by bushfires in the last four years will be used to inform the study funded by Natural Hazards Research Australia.
A standardised system for all of Australia is a possible outcome after separate fire-spread prediction maps published by the ACT, NSW and Victoria in 2019/2020 created cross-border confusion.
Erica Kuligowski, RMIT University lead researcher, said one of the big reasons they're talking to people in the ACT and NSW is the cross-border issues that arose in 2019.
She said the ACT released fire spread predictions, while NSW also showed ember spread and burnt areas and Victoria used potential impact zones as their warning.
Dr Kuligowski said this data was presented in different ways on different maps.
She said it could be that maps in the future look similar across jurisdictions to prevent confusion for travellers or those living near borders.
"This research will help bushfire safety, not just in the ACT and NSW, but around Australia, as we develop guidance for fire experts so that future bushfire maps can be better understood by the people who need them the most," Dr Kuligowski said.
The first year of the three-year study will focus on data collection, ahead of providing concepts for what the predictive maps should look like.
RMIT University researchers will be in Tharwa on Friday and Saturday to gain understanding of how people used the maps, which also provide fire agencies, including ACT Rural Fire Service, information on bushfire locations and potential spread.
Participants can also take part in the study by registering to do so online.
To participate in either option, register at https://bit.ly/3fnOChN. Participants can also call or email the research team to express interest: (03) 9925 3267 or gita.pupedis2@rmit.edu.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
