Canberra Health Services to stop tender for fetal medicine specialist roles

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated April 28 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 2:30pm
The Centenary Hospital for Women and Children's. Picture by Jeffrey Chan
Canberra Health Services has backed down from its move to outsource certain roles and services in the fetal medicine unit at the Centenary Hospital for Women and Children.

