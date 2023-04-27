The Canberra Times
ACT government and Ngambri custodians settle after ACT Supreme Court recognition fight

Lucy Bladen
By Tim Piccione, and Lucy Bladen
Updated April 27 2023 - 6:57pm, first published 5:05pm
Paul Girrawah House representing the Ngambri peoples' claim against the ACT government's "one tribe policy". Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Paul Girrawah House representing the Ngambri peoples' claim against the ACT government's "one tribe policy". Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Recognition of the Ngunnawal people as the sole traditional owners of the ACT appears set to end, with the government to change its protocol to acknowledge other families who have a connection to the land after the settling of a claim brought by Ngambri custodians.

