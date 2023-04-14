The Canberra Times
Ngambri land rights Supreme Court case against ACT government to move to mediation

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
April 15 2023 - 5:30am
Paul Girrawah House, who represents the Ngambri people's claim against the ACT government's "one-tribe policy". Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Ngambri custodians will move to mediation after reaching a "deadlock" in a case against the ACT government, which it has accused of human rights violations.

