Ngambri custodians take ACT to Supreme Court under human rights laws for failing to recognise them as traditional owners

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
July 30 2022 - 7:30pm
Paul Girrawah House. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Ngambri custodians have filed a claim in the ACT Supreme Court under the territory's human rights laws, saying the government has violated their human rights by failing to recognise them as traditional owners of the Canberra area.

