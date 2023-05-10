Katy Gallagher in 2010 said compulsory acquisition of Calvary Public Hospital Bruce would be a disaster.
The then-health minister's deal to purchase Calvary's Bruce public hospital for $77 million had collapsed because the hospital said it would take years to be approved by the Vatican.
However, 13 years on the ACT government has pulled the trigger. They are pursuing what Ms Gallagher said "would put the system into disarray": compulsory acquisition.
What is different this time?
The ACT government is desperate to progress the development of a new northside hospital to cater for the booming north of Canberra. This is a crucial project that cannot be delayed, and a truly integrated health system will help alleviate pressure at Canberra Hospital faster.
Calvary has recognised the need for investment on the northside and it says it is prepared to work with the ACT government to operate the new hospital.
Negotiations between the government and Calvary were unsuccessful. The government would not say more, but did note the system was too fragmented with a private provider in the mix.
Calvary - more forthcoming - has said it opposed a new deal which would shorten the agreement with the territory to provide health care from 76 years to 25 years.
Calvary has said it was open to further discussions but the government's next move was to launch a compulsory acquisition.
Catholicism was the elephant in the room at a press conference on Wednesday. Chief Minister Andrew Barr said religion played no role in the government's thinking and provided no further explanation.
The role of religion and the power of the church cannot be ignored though. The idea of a publicly funded hospital being run by a Catholic organisation into the future would not sit right with some members in the Labor-Greens government.
The ACT government will introduce voluntary assisted dying laws later this year, which is deeply opposed by the church but appears to be supported by a majority of Canberrans. Calvary would not offer the service.
The Legislative Assembly's standing committee also recently released a report into abortion access in the territory and was absolutely scathing of Calvary, saying its "overriding religious ethos" was a barrier to access.
Calvary has called the report "misleading" and has asked for the committee to retract elements of the report. The committee has stood by the report. The government has noticeably remained quiet on the issue. The timing of the report and this forced land grab is curious, to say the least.
So what has changed in the past 13 years? Perhaps the ACT government feels it can now take on the church and bring the public with them.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
