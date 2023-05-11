The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Northside hospital: Calvary Public Bruce buildings and childcare centre being knocked down

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated May 12 2023 - 9:45am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What is getting knocked down and built as part of new northside hospital
What is getting knocked down and built as part of new northside hospital

The government has revealed further details of Canberra's new northside hospital, which it says will be the ACT's biggest ever infrastructure project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.