The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

'On just terms': Is compulsory acquisition of Calvary Hospital based on more than a vibe?

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
May 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Calvary Public Hospital, which the ACT government says it will compulsorily acquire. Picture by Elesa Kurtz. Inset, screenshot from 'The Castle'
Calvary Public Hospital, which the ACT government says it will compulsorily acquire. Picture by Elesa Kurtz. Inset, screenshot from 'The Castle'

When it comes to land ownership, it's the vibe and it's the constitution, as all bush lawyers and viewers of 1997 film The Castle would know. No one should be able to come in and take it off you - just terms or otherwise - should they?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.