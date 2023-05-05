European-style intersections that slow down motorists and provide better protections for cyclists and pedestrians will become standard in Canberra under a new government plan.
A draft design guide for Canberra's streets and intersections includes fresh guidance for separating transport modes.
Residential streets should also be designed for speeds of 20km/h even if the posted speed limit was higher, the draft plan said.
"Existing streets need to be assessed on an individual basis and require traffic calming if current speeds exceed survivable speeds," the guide said.
Transport Minister Chris Steel said the guide was a blueprint for Canberra's future streets, which would be built to safely support all transport forms.
"Canberrans can expect to see better streets for people with similarities to Europe's best cycling cities," Mr Steel said.
"The new designs will not be retrofitted to every street and intersection in Canberra overnight, but once finalised this will be the new standard for all new and upgraded streets and estates."
The guide includes plans to "passively" encourage motorists to slow down in areas where there are more cyclists and pedestrians.
"More Canberrans will walk and ride if it is safer, more accessible, convenient, and enjoyable. This starts with the basic design of our city's streets," Mr Steel said.
The draft guidelines said the government could be justified in upgrading some intersections to serve the needs of cyclists before wider corridor improvements.
"Tightening an intersection's geometry through the use of kerb build-outs, sharp kerb radii, narrow lanes, and limiting the number of lanes all contribute to lower speeds," the draft guidelines said.
"Roundabouts reduce speeds and give time to observe each conflict in turn. Raised table crossings and raised intersections slow vehicles at pedestrian crossings. Design speeds may differ from regulated speeds."
Intersection design should also consider prioritising public transport, including signals that give priority to buses.
"The goal of the intersection should be to not strictly reduce the number of conflicts, but to ensure a space where street users are visible and predictable in their actions," the design guide said.
Intersections accommodating people who are walking, cycling and driving should be designed to achieve "equitable travel speed" of 30km/h or less, the guide said.
"If equitable travel speeds are not achievable, then separate facilities should be provided," the guide said.
The ACT government may consider speed limits of 40km/h for suburban local streets and 50km/h on collector streets, but has no plans to reduce speed limits to 30km/h.
Cycling advocacy group Pedal Power this week called on the government to reduce all suburban streets to limits of 30km/h to promote safer active travel.
An active travel plan released in July 2022 said the ACT government would consider lowering local street speed limits to 40km/h as part of a broader road safety action plan in 2023.
"The risk of death for a vulnerable road user drops from approximately 80 per cent when a vehicle is travelling at 50km/h to 50 per cent when the vehicle is travelling at 40km/h," Mr Steel said in 2021.
The ACT implemented a standard 50km/h speed limit for residential streets in July 2003, lowering the limit from 60km/h. The change followed a trial which found 77 per cent of people who lived in streets where the lower speed limit was tested wanted it to remain.
Public consultation on the draft design guide is open until Friday, June 2.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
