The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Suburban streets could drop to 40km/h in Canberra but safety campaigners want further slow down

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
July 14 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Living Streets Canberra's Gillian King, who wants to see speed limits dropped in suburban streets to 30km/h. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Suburban streets could be slowed down to 40km/h speed limits, with the ACT government confident most Canberrans will welcome the change.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.