Five intersections on Canberra's south side will be upgraded as part of budget spending worth $24 million on road and active travel projects.
The territory budget will also propose a joint funded upgrade to the unsealed sections of Boboyan Road, with the government working to secure additional funding from the Commonwealth.
The ACT government will upgrade the intersections of Streeton and Namatjira Drives, Streeton Drive and Heysen Street, Tharwa Drive and Lawrence Wackett Crescent, and Tharwa Drive and Norman Lindsay Street.
The intersection where Hume Circle connects to Canberra Avenue, Sturt Avenue and Wentworth Avenue will also be upgraded.
Traffic lights will be installed on the the two "seagull" intersections on Streeton Drive while traffic lights will also be installed on Tharwa Drive at Lawrence Wackett Crescent. A feasibility study will inform safety improvements at the Norman Lindsay Street intersection.
Joint Commonwealth funding will be spent on all of the intersection upgrade projects.
New pedestrian crossings at Gold Creek High School and St Mary MacKillop College will also be built, along with another section of the Belconnen bikeway, as part of the federal government's jointly funded road safety program.
The ACT government will put forward a proposal to co-fund audio tactile line marking and safety barriers on Brindabella Road.
Transport Minister Chris Steel indicated he was still advocating to the Commonwealth that funding for rural roads - such as Boboyan Road - should match commitments given to other states.
"The ACT government welcomes continued investment in our city by the Australian government to co-fund these urban road projects, but we strongly believe the ACT should receive the same share of funding for improvements for regional roads as other states," Mr Steel said.
Mr Steel has previously said the federal government should fund 80 per cent of the cost of upgrades for the ACT's rural roads, but the federal government has classed them as urban roads, which are not eligible for the same funding share.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr will present the ACT budget when the Legislative Assembly next sits on August 2.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
