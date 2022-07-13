The Canberra Times
Weekend bus trips rebound faster as government and Transport Canberra seek to improve service frequency

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
July 13 2022 - 7:30pm
Transport Minister Chris Steel at the new Turner bus layover on Wednesday. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Seven-day rostering for bus drivers remains a key issue in the negotiations over pay and conditions between the workforce and the government, with the government keen to improve service frequency at the weekend.

