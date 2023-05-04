The Canberra Times
Narrower scope for ACT Integrity Commission considered by review

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
May 5 2023 - 5:30am
ACT Integrity Commissioner Michael Adams KC appears at budget estimates in the Legislative Assembly in August 2022. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
ACT Integrity Commissioner Michael Adams KC appears at budget estimates in the Legislative Assembly in August 2022. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The ACT's Integrity Commission could be limited to investigating only serious or systemic corruption under a series of proposals released for discussion as part of a review of the watchdog.

