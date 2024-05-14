The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT agrees to clearer definition of 'last stages of life' in VAD laws

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
May 15 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Clearer definitions of what it means to be in the last stages of life and to have an advanced terminal condition will be included in amended voluntary assisted dying laws set to be debated in the ACT's parliament.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.