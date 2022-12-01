The ACT's Chief Minister has said voluntary assisted dying could be made lawful in the territory by the end of 2024.
Andrew Barr outlined in detail what he saw as the schedule for legislation once the federal parliament has restored the ACT's right to make its own law on the matter.
He said that there would be consultation with the public early in the new year, probably late January or early February.
The consultation would include questions of who might be eligible to seek help in ending their own lives, residence requirements and what safeguards there should be.
That process would run for two months and then feedback would be compiled and studied, he said.
A law would be drafted and go through scrutiny committees, and "that could take three months", the chief minister said.
It would come for debate in the assembly at the end of 2023 or early 2024. There would be legislation (or not if the bill was voted down) by the end of 2024 (before a new election).
Mr Barr said the debate and vote in the legislative assembly would be on the consciences of individual Labor members, and he had talked to the Liberals and they took the same view.
Mr Barr told The Canberra Times the 25-year battle to restore territory rights had been won.
"We understand the significant obligation that is now on the ACT and Northern Territory legislative assembly's to deal with these matters now," he said.
Voluntary assisted dying legislation is expected to dominate the ACT's parliament in 2023. Mr Barr said it would likely take the whole year.
"Canberrans can have great confidence that their 25 elected representatives will look at this matter deeply and put in place the legislation in Australia."
Human Rights Minister Tara Cheyne will lead work on the legislation, working with Mr Barr, Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury and Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith.
