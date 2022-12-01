The Canberra Times
Territory rights bill passes Senate, ACT and NT able to consider voluntary assisted dying laws

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated December 1 2022 - 9:12pm, first published 7:49pm
The 25-year-old campaign to restore territory rights has succeeded, clearing the path for the ACT to consider voluntary assisted dying laws next year.

