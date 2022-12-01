The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Andrew Barr says ACT to introduce voluntary assisted dying laws in 2023

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated December 1 2022 - 9:11pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Human Rights Minister and Chief Minister Andrew Barr at Parliament House on Thursday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The ACT government wants legislation to allow voluntary assisted dying in the territory by the end of next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.