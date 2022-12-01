From sublime moments of unity to the ridiculous.
What a last Question Time for the year. Table thumping, finger pointing, ejections, foreign dignitaries, Socceroos scarves, Christmas card writing, wanderings, withering assessments and cries of "we are doomed".
With scores of school kids watching on from high in the public galleries, there was a last day of school vibe with parliamentarians itching to hot foot it back to their electorates.
"Members will cease banging their desks. Highly disorderly. I mean it," ordered the Speaker Milton Dick.
The Labor gee up from Jim Chalmers would not be the only one.
But first there was a standing ovation for the recently released Australian academic Sean Turnell and his wife Ha Vu.
Holding hands seated on the floor in the House of Representatives is a world away from his past two years in a Myanmar jail.
The Prime Minister noted he was looking a "fair bit" healthier and was displaying the "absolute best of the Australian spirit". Peter Dutton joined in on Mr Albanese's "fine" words and was among those who leapt up to speak to the couple.
This solidarity would later return when the Socceroos World Cup group win over Denmark was raised and a motion to declare "you make us proud" in Qatar was passed.
There the unity ended.
A Sussan Ley interjection to Tanya Plibersek's answer to a question on lithium recycling, left her copping this assessment: "She is an expert in recycling, backbench, frontbench, backbench, frontbench".
Insert howls.
As MPs scrawled on cards and sealed envelopes, it went on. The opposition leader attempted to move a motion to suspend standing orders over energy prices and the Labor election promise to reduce them by 2025, a parliamentary procedure he was in charge of stamping on in government.
He complained, "I wish I had more time. I wish the government would allow us to have the debate." How times change. And then the government allowed the opposition to speak on and Labor members started wandering around the chamber.
An energised Anthony Albanese responded, ripping into Mr Dutton's recent media appearances and asked how many matters of public importance he has delivered in the 47th Parliament.
"I'll give you a give you as clue. It is really round number. Not one!" he roared.
"He is more a Trappist monk. He has taken a vow of silence!"
The Prime Minister then accused the opposition of "lined up to kiss the ring" of Scott Morrison after Wednesday's censure motion.
Cue more howls.
It might be the last Question Time for 2022, but that is not it for MPs and Senators' Canberra time.
The final end of year rush has not quite wrapped up for 2022 and, no matter the filibuster, major legislation is still to be voted on.
"Parliament won't sit for the rest of the world cup, unless the senate keeps talking," the Prime Minister said.
"And that is a possibility."
It has been a long election year.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
