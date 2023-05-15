The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT health authorities are prepared to chat with Calvary staff but need invitation

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
May 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Calvary Public Hospital Bruce. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Calvary Public Hospital Bruce. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The ACT government has said it is trying to overcome an apparent serious divide between its officials and front-line hospital staff over its controversial decision to forcibly acquire Calvary's public hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.