The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Calvary Public Hospital Bruce chaplain Father Alex Osborne counsels unsure staff

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
May 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Calvary chaplain, Father Alex Osborne, reflects on how to help the Calvary community following acquisition news. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Calvary chaplain, Father Alex Osborne, reflects on how to help the Calvary community following acquisition news. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Calvary Public Hospital Bruce is a busy, friendly and happy place, its young chaplain has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.