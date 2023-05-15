The Canberra Times
Rachel Stephen-Smith says she will speak with Calvary staff about acquisition but she has to be invited

Updated May 15 2023 - 11:51am, first published 11:30am
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith. Picture by Karleen Minney
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith. Picture by Karleen Minney

The ACT's Health Minister says she is prepared to speak with staff at Calvary Public Hospital Bruce about the government's decision to forcibly acquire the hospital, but Calvary would have to invite her.

