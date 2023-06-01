The head of the Catholic church in Canberra has called on the ACT government to think again about the short timeframe for what he called the "hostile" takeover of Calvary Public Hospital Bruce.
Archbishop Christopher Prowse said that the 32 days before the ACT government takes over the Catholic hospital was far too short.
"Having just spoken to the staff, there's great anxiety that all this can take place in such a short frame of time," he said.
"I think that this is something that we would need to renegotiate. The government needs to look at this and listen carefully to what people are saying here in this wonderful public hospital that has given so many years of great service."
Archbishop Prowse said staff at Calvary public hospital felt "shock and dismay" after the ACT government's passing of the law on Wednesday to compulsorily acquire the hospital. That change of ownership will happen on July 3, assuming there is no legal intervention.
"The feelings were of great sadness," the priest said after having morning tea with staff. There was a feeling like a bereavement in there.
He added, though, that workers at the hospital had a "determination that the cultural vision will continue".
READ MORE CALVARY TAKEOVER:
Speaking more generally, the archbishop said the ACT government's actions ran against democracy.
"It's not Australian to just ride roughshod over people like this, in such a shocking way which has surprised so many."
"The ACT government won a battle but I think they will lose the war," he said and explained what he meant: "Generations of the future, when they look back on what happened on the floor of the ACT assembly, will say that it was a low moment in democracy here in the ACT, and, perhaps, well and truly beyond, nationally.
"This is something of great regret."
After he had spoken, the wife of a patient came over. Elizabeth Holland was going in to see her husband Alan who is 90 and suffering from blood clots to his legs and arms.
"This hospital has kept me going," she said.
"It has kept him alive.
"If it hadn't been for this hospital, he would be in his grave now. It's so important that the government doesn't get hold of it."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.