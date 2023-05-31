The Canberra Times
'Not something I think we can cop': former prime minister Scott Morrison takes aim at ACT Calvary takeover

Karen Barlow
Karen Barlow
Updated May 31 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 5:20pm
Scott Morrison has "felt compelled" to enter the fractious debate over the ACT government's forced takeover of Calvary Public Hospital Bruce, saying it has "serious" national implications, is being "rammed" through and it is "not something I think we can cop".

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

