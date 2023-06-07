Canberrans have received robo-calls asking for their views on the ACT government's compulsory acquisition of Calvary Public Hospital Bruce.
People have been asked if they would like to get involved with the "public pushback to help save Calvary hospital" after being asked a series of questions about the territory's health system and the planned takeover of the Bruce hospital.
The push-polling calls happened on Wednesday evening following a Supreme Court hearing into the validity of the territory government's legislation.
The court heard from both Calvary Health Care and the ACT government with the former urging the court to block the acquisition, arguing the "extraordinary and unique" legislation was invalid.
A full bench of the Supreme Court is expected to rule on the validity of the legislation no later than next Tuesday. In the meantime, the ACT government has agreed to not proceed with activities related to the acquisition.
The government has planned to officially take control of the running of the hospital by July 3.
There has been a significant backlash to the territory government's decision from the Catholic Church which has mounted a strong campaign against the acquisition.
It is unclear who was responsible for the robo-calls on Wednesday evening.
The push poll asked people who received their first preference vote in the last ACT election, whether they had a favourable view of Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith, if they knew about the Calvary takeover and if the acquisition would likely influence the way they would vote.
The poll made references to the hospital being privately owned and operated, but not the fact it is a public hospital funded by the ACT government.
The poll also asked: "Currently, homeowners in the ACT don't own the land they live on, it's currently leased from the government. Were you aware of this?"
People were asked to indicate their age group and gender. The robo-call also asked if people wanted to get involved in the campaign against the acquisition.
"Would you like to receive a follow-up call to discuss how you can get involved in the public pushback to help save Calvary hospital," the call said.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
