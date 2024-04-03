ACT govt to expand free abortion scheme

Free abortions will be available in some general practices in the ACT, with the territory government announcing an expansion of its scheme.
Canberrans have been able to access free abortions for nearly a year but so far it's only been at one location, which is the MSI Australia clinic in the city.
The government has partnered with health advocacy organisation Women's Health Matters to incentivise general practices which provide abortions at no cost.
The general practices taking part are the Watson General Practice and Canberra Family Planning in Tuggeranong. Neither practice does surgical abortions but people can access medical abortions until nine weeks gestation.
Both practices will also offer contraception options and pathology, imaging and pharmacy services at no cost.
MSI Australia will continue to offer surgical abortions until 16 weeks gestation.
Women's Health Matters chief executive Lauren Anthes said providing no-cost medical abortions in different regions of Canberra gives women and gender-diverse people choices over their healthcare.
The organisation will also provide a list of providers on its website.
"We have heard that it can be difficult to know where to go when you need a medical abortion in Canberra," she said.
"Having a publicly available list of no-cost, non-judgmental and pro-choice providers will make it easier for women and gender-diverse people to find the care that they need."
The government said the scheme has the potential to expand further in the future.
The government is paying $4.6 million over a four-year period to fund its policy.
Minister for Women Yvette Berry said nobody should have to choose between access to healthcare and putting food on the table.
"Expanding access to no-cost abortions is important in ensuring that anyone who needs to access these services can do so," she said.
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said: "Women and people who can become pregnant should be able to make decisions about their health care without stigmatisation or financial burden".
"Access to safe, timely and free abortion services allows Canberrans to obtain appropriate, safe and timely care, and avoid potential detrimental impacts to their mental and physical health and wellbeing," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.