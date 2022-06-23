The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Institute of Technology CEO Leanne Cover stood down as integrity commission investigates Patrick Hollingworth contract

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated June 23 2022 - 8:55am, first published 2:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The financial delegation for the latest $4.99 million contract came from the office of CIT CEO Leanne Cover. Picture: Supplied

The Canberra Institute of Technology's chief executive has been stood down as an integrity commission investigation begins into the $8.5 million contracts awarded to a "complexity and systems thinker".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.