Some of Canberra's most vulnerable will be the intended beneficiaries of new funding to boost ACT health services.
Programs to support LGBTIQA+ people, housebound residents and those from a refugee background have been given a boost, thanks to a $4.3 million investment.
More than $3.4 million will be provided for ongoing programs delivered by Directions, Anglicare's Junction Youth Health Service and Companion House over the next four years.
Additionally, more than $900,000 in grants will go to four primary care organisations to deliver new projects.
Advocacy group Meridian has been given a boost for the establishment of a gender-affirming health care clinic and Anglicare Junction to establish a mobile health clinic for young people experiencing housing insecurity.
Up to 250 housebound ACT residents with complex and chronic health care needs have also been promised care and $170,300 will be provided for the recruitment of general practitioners to treat refugees.
Meridian CEO Phillipa Moss said it was well documented that LGBTIQA+ people experienced significantly poorer mental and physical health than the general population.
Ms Moss said the health disparity was largely related to chronic stressors from stigmatisation, leading to discrimination, exclusion, harassment and physical violence.
She said, despite the risk to community members, there was limited resources to support LGBTIQA+ people with complex needs.
Ms Moss said people fell through the gaps and often didn't access the health care they needed as a result.
"Meridian hopes to fill the gap in the service system, particularly gender-affirming GPs, care coordination and allied health practitioners, so that LGBTIQA+ people can access safe and affirming primary health care," she said.
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said the ACT government had been working to address the barriers to health care experienced by vulnerable groups, by targeting services addressing specific needs.
"Canberrans who have complex and underlying health concerns are not always able to engage with primary health care and this can result in poor health and social outcomes, as well as unnecessary escalation to acute and emergency services," she said.
"Barriers to access include financial circumstances, living situations and cultural needs, and past experiences with health services.
"The ACT government will continue to work with community partners and health services to improve the integration of our healthcare system and provide more support for Canberrans to access the care they need."
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
