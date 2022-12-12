The A-Leagues' cash grab was meant to be a steal for the game, but instead it's left a nation of football fans feeling robbed.
It's very on-brand for the long-suffering supporters of the world game Down Under, however this own-goal was tougher to cop than most.
Off the back of the Socceroos' inspiring Qatar World Cup campaign, and a widely-echoed sentiment to build upon that success domestically, the Australian Professional Leagues (APL) made an announcement on Monday that backfired spectacularly.
Promoted as an exciting opportunity to "build a tradition for fans", they sealed a partnership with Destination NSW to have every A-League Men's and Women's grand final for the next three years in Sydney.
From 2023, no longer is home ground advantage for top-of-the-ladder teams applicable, including Canberra United should they dominate this season and be at the finale.
Selling grand finals are all the rage in Australian sport of late - from the NRL, AFL, and netball - it's another valuable asset state governments are obviously willing to spend big on for tourism dollars.
But is it the right move for football?
The NRL has a majority of teams from Sydney, and the AFL similarly has most clubs originating in Melbourne. There's history there.
The A-Leagues have actually tried to embrace a more truly national competition in the post-NSL era, with three teams in Sydney, another three in Melbourne, two in regional NSW, and one team in Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and Wellington, New Zealand, respectively.
Despite the financial incentive of the APL's decision, that even Canberra United's interim chief executive Chris Gardiner has backed, fans were left flabbergasted.
All but two active A-League supporter groups released statements expressing their objections. Socceroos and Adelaide United hero Craig Goodwin even shared his dismay on social media.
"The A-Leagues need clever commercial frameworks to grow the game - that's the reality," Gardiner said.
"Some Canberra fans are going to be disappointed at the prospect that if we get into the grand final, that it's played somewhere else.
"But talking to administrators, they know how important it is for the game to be getting its commercial arrangements right."
The top seven best-attended A-League Men's grand finals have all been held outside of Sydney, with 50,000-plus through the gates.
Grand finals are where clubs get massive revenue boosts, convert new fans, and make unforgettable history - and the opportunity to host them is even more lucrative.
It's too early to know whether the Destination NSW investment will be beneficial for football, but as far as the pub test goes, it has already failed.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
