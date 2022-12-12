Capital Football believe the ACT government's multimillion-dollar, decade-long deal with the GWS Giants will set a precedent for similar investment in Canberra United, with calls for a men's A-League team gaining momentum.
On Sunday, the ACT government confirmed a renewed agreement worth $28.5 million over 10 years with GWS and the AFL to have Manuka Oval host at least five Giants home games from next season.
The impressive figure is an increase on the last deal for the same duration, and left other sports in Canberra to ponder how much funding they receive in comparison.
Capital Football are hopeful a Canberra United A-League men's team would be a catalyst for more investment in their sport.
"It's a lot closer than people expect," Capital Football interim chief executive Chris Gardiner said.
"When the ACT government gets a knock on the door to say, 'Do you want a men's licence to help establish a full male and female football club in the ACT?', we hope that that kind of financial support will be made available as well."
The ACT government invests more than $100,000 a year in football, but Gardiner is adamant they deserve more, especially if they boast an A-League team in the near future.
"[The funding is] based on a commercial assessment of who's coming to the ground and what sort of economic activity is generated. We think it's worth more than that," he said.
"We know, for example, that brand recognition at the moment, through various TV agreements here and overseas, is worth at least a quarter of a million.
"But let's hope that once there's an A-League men's and women's team, the support generally for that club is commensurate with what's just been put on the table for the AFL."
Since 2008, there have been multiple bids for an A-League team in Canberra, with all but two officially unsuccessful.
When the last failed bid for a Canberra A-League men's team was made in 2018, the ACT government pledged $1.2 million in support, however a third Sydney team (Macarthur FC) and Melbourne team (Western United) were chosen.
A bid by Capital Region Football Collective and another, led by former Socceroo Andy Bernal, are the last two proposed since 2020 and 2021 respectively, and there is a growing feeling that Canberra is now next in line.
"We would be bringing dozens of male and female games to Canberra on a regular basis, and that's not just with a national audience, but an international profile," Gardiner said of a possible men's A-League team in the capital.
Canberra product and current United star Grace Maher backed further funding for football in the ACT, and also urged the Australian Professional Leagues (APL) to finally give a men's team the green light.
"I'd like to think it's the next expansion [team]," she said. "Give the boys here a chance to play professionally.
"I train with boys and see them miss out on opportunities, so I hope one day sooner rather than later that they get that opportunity too."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
