The ACT Brumbies have launched contract negotiations with a host of off-contract stars as they work to avoid a post-World Cup changing of the guard in Canberra.
The end of a four-year cycle typically triggers a global rugby carousel as rich clubs from overseas pillage the Australian rugby stocks.
The Brumbies are bracing for another poaching raid, with Rob Valetini, James Slipper, Nic White, Noah Lolesio, Len Ikitau and Tom Wright among those set to be targeted by rivals.
The club hopes to retain most, if not all, of their high-profile players and their chances have been bolstered by Allan Alaalatoa's decision to commit to a long-term extension.
But some contract discussions could be taken out of their hands, with Rugby Australia to lead talks with key Wallabies players to determine the length and value of their deal.
There are plans to centralise the contracting model, handing greater control to head office. The national body is currently working with the state franchises to implement the system but has reached a number of snags.
The future of the Giteau Law will also shape the direction of Australian rugby, with a number of parties eager to see how the Wallabies eligibility rule evolves over the coming years before committing to new contracts.
Alaalatoa is on the verge of signing a long-term deal that could see him remain in Canberra until the 2027 World Cup, while it's understood talks with Valetini are well-advanced.
Cadeyrn Neville, Ikitau and Pete Samu are also off-contract, with the Brumbies keen retain the influential figures.
"Player movement happens organically within the global game," Brumbies general manager Chris Thomson said.
"We're lucky if you look at our Wallaby group, the majority of them are either just starting their international careers or have a lot more to give in that space.
"We're working with Rugby Australia to ensure we retain that talent because the next five years in Australian rugby is huge and they'll all play a part in that."
The dynamic throughout the next 12 months will be slightly different than previous World Cup cycles, with the British and Irish Lions arriving on our shores in 2025. The tour is a carrot to stay for those considering heading abroad.
That will likely see a number of veterans extend their time in Australia in pursuit of an opportunity that only arises every 12 years.
Slipper and White are eager to play on through to 2025, with the Brumbies and Rugby Australia in discussions with the pair.
The halfback signed a one-year deal for 2023 earlier this season after national officials baulked at requests for a long-term contract.
White's future highlights the balancing act the Brumbies are attempting to walk, as they fight to retain their Wallabies while providing opportunities to the next generation.
Ryan Lonergan has been waiting in the wings since 2017 and has long been touted a future captain but could be required to sit behind White for another two years.
This season saw the departure of Folau Fainga'a to make way for emerging hookers Lachlan Lonergan and Billy Pollard.
Both Lonergan brothers are locked in until the end of 2025 while Pollard is also set to extend his deal through to 2025.
Fellow hooker Connal McInerney is off-contract next season and could look for opportunities elsewhere after falling down the Brumbies pecking order.
The Brumbies are cognisant of the battle to hold on to players in a competitive market but Thomson backed their ability to retain senior players while developing the next generation.
"There's always going to be competition for players," Thomson said. "It's important to understand the motivations of players.
"At the Brumbies, the things we can control are the people we recruit from a staff and player perspective and the program we deliver. History shows we create and develop Wallabies and I don't see that changing anytime soon."
