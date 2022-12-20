The ACT Brumbies are set to land a major signing coup with skipper Allan Alaalatoa preparing to recommit to the club.
The 28-year-old has been in contract negotiations with the Brumbies and Rugby Australia for the past few months and it's understood the new deal could see him remain in Canberra through to the 2027 World Cup in Australia.
The prop's retention comes at a crucial time in the position for both club and country, with Scott Sio moving to Exeter after the 2022 Super Rugby season and James Slipper approaching retirement. Taniela Tupou's immediate future is also under a cloud after he suffered a serious Achilles injury in last month's loss to Ireland.
Alaalatoa has developed into one of the most influential figures in Australian rugby, having captained the Brumbies since 2020. He also became the 85th man to lead the Wallabies in a Test match during the recent spring tour.
ACT coach Stephen Larkham said the veteran has elevated his game in recent years.
"Allan is a tremendous captain, a tremendous player," Larkham said. "I know he's passionate about the Brumbies and we want to keep him in the system as long as possible.
"He has good respect among the players and he manages his leadership on the field with his performances quite well. Allan has matured in terms of his capacity to lead, now he has the ability to play well as well as lead well. He has a massive influence on the way the team plays."
Since making his Brumbies debut in 2014, Alaalatoa has developed into one of the finest props in world rugby.
A maiden Wallabies appearance came in 2016 and he is now among the first players picked.
Alaalatoa's decision comes as the international player market heats into overdrive. A host of players off contract at the end of 2023.
With the start of a new four-year cycle typically triggering sizeable player turnover, Rugby Australia and the Brumbies have started conversations with players they are eager to retain from 2024 and beyond.
Alaalatoa heads that list and Larkham said his retention will have a major impact on the sport, both on and off the field.
"Allan staying gives us a lot of stability in that position," Larkham said. "We're lacking depth at the top level in his position.
"It's great to secure someone long team. He's shown a commitment to Australian rugby, showing he's happy with the direction of the Wallabies and Brumbies going forward. It's a real point of stability for both teams going forward."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
