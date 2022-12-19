Tom Starling's fight to put legal troubles behind him is set to continue into 2023, but Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has backed the hooker for a "breakout" NRL season.
On Monday, Starling's sentencing hearing was adjourned until the new year, after he pleaded guilty to an intimidation charge from an incident on the Central Coast in 2021 when he was refused entry to a bar.
Two months ago the 24-year-old entered the guilty plea with his brother Josh and had their bail extended until sentencing on Monday.
Starling will now have to wait until sometime next season to learn his fate in that case, while a separate case involving an alleged brawl at a Kincumber restaurant in December 2020 is still ongoing.
Stuart and the Raiders have been in Starling's corner throughout his legal battles, and in 2022 the dummy-half had a consistent role in rotation with Zac Woolford after a devastating season-ending injury to Josh Hodgson.
Next season, Stuart believes the best is yet to come from Starling, especially if he can finally put his off-field drama in the rear-view mirror.
"I envisage this will be a breakout year for Tom hopefully being able to put this behind him," Stuart said.
"He's really fit at the moment and having this behind him soon, we'll see a really good year from Tom."
Despite the negative headlines, Stuart has never doubted Starling's character and is hopeful his legal troubles are "resolved soon".
"Tom has had to cop a lot of adversity, but we know the truth," Stuart said.
"That's why the club has supported Tom. He's a good person and a good family man.
"He's a mentally tough kid, but it has been a drag for Tom and it's gone on for a number of years to get to the truth, which is disappointing.
"I've let him have time off to go to every court case and no one at the club has stood in his way. We've stood by Tom through the really difficult journey he's had.
"But he's done a good job trying to put it behind him."
READ MORE CANBERRA RAIDERS NEWS:
Next season Starling is set to be joined by former Knights teammate and fellow rake Danny Levi, the Huddersfield Giants releasing him in October to return to the NRL.
It's understood the Raiders have agreed to terms with Levi for a two-year contract with Levi, though the Samoan international is yet to sign the dotted line in Canberra.
That formality is expected to take place with an official announcement in the new year when he relocates to the capital with his young family.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.