News of the renewed push for Canberra to get a Civic stadium has travelled up the Bruce Highway, with Raiders legend Laurie Daley stirring up the debate in Sydney.
On talkback radio on Tuesday, Daley spoke passionately about his feelings on the ongoing stadium discussion back in the capital where he played footy for the Green Machine from 1987-2000.
The Blues and Kangaroos great had many fond memories at the current home of the Raiders and Brumbies at Bruce, but said he'd "love to see" a new facility built in the city centre.
"Canberra are way overdue for a stadium," Daley said on Sky Radio.
"They are the best supporters in the game given the conditions that they have to put up with.
"But if it was close to, or in the middle of town, a 30,000-seat stadium, undercover, that would be a world-class facility that would bring events, it gives the Brumbies and Raiders supporters and other sporting organisations that want to use it - women's soccer for instance - it'd give them a world-class facility where people could go and enjoy watching things.
"They need one. Most definitely."
Daley urged governments, particularly in the ACT, to support the latest Canberra city stadium proposal which revived the option of the Civic pool site with an innovative 'inverted bowl' design.
"Where Bruce is situated, it's on the outskirts and there's not much happening around the precinct, whereas if you have it in the middle of the city, you've got the cafes, restaurants, bars, hotels - everything you need and it's a lot easier to get to," Daley said while comparing Canberra to the stadium experiences in Melbourne and Sydney.
"It's so important," he added.
"The MCG, down there you can walk to the stadium and there's the pubs, bars and restaurants and hotels - it's just magnificent to be able to do.
"In Sydney we're starting to get some world-class facilities. But in Canberra they definitely need one.
"They definitely need a wonderful stadium that fits 30,000 people.
"In winter it's hard to get people to go to the football [at Bruce], and when it's close to snowing, I take my hat off to everyone that goes to those games."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
