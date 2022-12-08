The new bid to put a Civic stadium on the infrastructure priority list is seeking public support to build momentum and convince the ACT government to act on a decade-old idea for a city revamp.
A "Canberra entertainment precinct" website went live this week and an online petition was launched on Thursday as support for the proposal continues to grow.
The capital's peak business, tourism, hospitality and convention organisations have joined forces with rugby league and rugby union in the hope the government will reconsider the site of the Civic pool as a stadium location.
Sport Minister Yvette Berry conceded the pool was becoming too expensive to operate, with the government to pump almost $4 million into "continuing operations" until the end of the financial year.
It appears almost certain the pool will be moved irrespective of the decision on a Civic stadium, with the government committing $1.1 million to a diving pool feasibility study for Stromlo and evaluating the need for a 50 metre pool in the city given the ANU is building its own swimming facility.
Construction engineering company SMEC is confident any contamination from years of pool leaks can be rectified with minimal-to-no impact on the proposed plans for a stadium.
"A leaking Olympic pool is unlikely to cause a contamination issue that could not be effectively managed to make the site suitable for a proposed stadium development," a SMEC spokesperson said.
"The site [of the Civic pool] is not listed on the ACT Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) public record of contaminated land."
All Legislative Assembly members and the ACT's federal representatives were sent the new vision for a stadium, which has been developed as a "blueprint" for the ACT and federal governments rather than an offer to build.
Berry said the government was weighing up the future of the pool in the city.
"Yes, we do want to move the pool or have some other services put on that site," Berry said.
"Yes, it is expensive to keep [the pool] going in its current form because it is an old facility. That's why we're looking at moving the diving tower to Stromlo.
"But we also know it's an important facility for the Canberra community as well. I think there's a bit more that needs to happen ... there are too many moving parts and it's a very expensive infrastructure project."
The 36-page document is not being considered as an unsolicited bid given it was put forward as "blueprint" for the ACT and Commonwealth to collaborate, rather than an approach to build the stadium and convention centre.
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr has raised concerns about contamination and National Capital Authority building height regulations, but SMEC engineers are confident the problems can be overcome.
"The site falls within the Constitution Avenue and Anzac Parade Precinct Code under the National Capital Plan. The proposed development of a National Stadium and Convention Centre on the Site is consistent with the implementation of the Griffins' formally adopted plan for Canberra," a SMEC report said.
"The development of the site would enhance the activation of Commonwealth Avenue as an 'elegant and vibrant mixed use grand boulevard.
"The proposed structures would readily fit within the RL617 height plane (approximately 59m), and we believe, approval for the height of the structure could be justified on merits."
The proposal also has the backing of former federal politicians Warren Snowdon and Mike Kelly, who have joined the campaign to secure better infrastructure support for Canberra.
"We are delighted to announce our full support for this proposal, which provides creative solutions to the technical and funding challenges of delivering a new convention centre and a multi-use arena for the national capital," Snowdon said.
"One of the essential features of the proposal that make it so compelling and worthy of further discussion is its public private partnership concept.
"This provides a vehicle for effectively addressing the legitimate funding concerns of the federal and ACT governments. The concept has the added attraction of helping to address housing capacity issues in the ACT.
"The many technical challenges associated with consideration of the Civic site in Canberra city have also been addressed, drawing on state of the art engineering and design possibilities."
The proposal is based on the federal government giving land at the AIS precinct back to the ACT. The land, which was retained by the Commonwealth for sporting use, is no-longer used by the AIS or Australian Sports Commission for core business purposes.
That includes Canberra Stadium, which is leased to the ACT government, and the AIS Arena, which is operated by the sports commission for WNBL games, conferences and events.
The University of Canberra has been floated as a potential new home for indoor functions, sports and events, after the university secured federal funding for an arena feasibility study.
The AIS Arena has been closed since 2020, but will get a $15 million funding boost to reopen by mid 2024. The funding is considered the minimal amount required just to open the doors again and be safe for spectators.
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
