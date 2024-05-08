A good workplace can mean better care

Only a healthcare practice that values empathy and patient-centred care will ever prioritise and understand a patient's genuine needs.
Seeing a healthcare provider can be a vulnerable time. Patients are often nervous or scared and it can impact on their understanding of the diagnosis, treatment options or the confidence to ask questions.
It's why it's so important we offer a non-judgmental atmosphere and patients feel listened to and comfortable wanting clarification about their treatment or to ask more questions.
Patients pick up on poor culture practice, cynical health professionals, and notice when staff don't get along and this toxic culture can jeopardise patient treatment and put their care at risk.
A positive workplace culture sets the tone for how we interact with staff and with our patients and it influences every aspect of the treatment patients receive.
We mustn't lose sight of what good service in the health sector looks like - and we can't let empathy suffer in the quest for efficiency.
When we demonstrate genuine care and attentiveness, take the time to listen, explain, and address concerns, it creates a sense of trust and comfort for our patients. A good bedside manner is part of the patient experience. Research has shown that patients who feel supported and cared for by their healthcare provider are more likely to follow their treatment plans, have better clinical outcomes and experience smoother recovery times.
Patients appreciate staff who treat them with dignity, respect, and kindness, and these qualities are as crucial to their well-being as the treatment itself.
But to deliver this good service, it starts with us, the leaders. We need to demonstrate to staff the behaviour we want to see shown towards our patients. We're also need to provide a workplace that supports colleagues.
A positive workplace culture ensures patients aren't bounced between healthcare professionals, have continuity of care and trust in the reliability of their treatment journey.
Patients coming to use health services want to be greeted by the same faces, staff who know their treatment history and who they have a trusted relationship with. We have a responsibility to deliver on this but it's only possible when staff feel valued, respected and part of a team.
Every patient deserves to be treated with dignity, respect, and compassion.
Patients fear an awful bedside manner because they worry that disrespectful, abrupt or dismissive behaviour will undermine their sense of dignity and leave them feeling vulnerable and powerless in their interactions with healthcare providers.
Reasons why a great culture helps patients feel respected, supported, and confident in the care they receive include: a positive culture ensures an environment of respect, empathy, and professionalism, which contributes to a more comfortable and trusted patient experience; when patients are exposed to happy and relaxed staff and a supportive environment, they're they are more likely to trust their expertise and recommendations; when the environment encourages and supports collaboration and teamwork, patients are more likely to receive the same staff and continuity of care; and when staff feel valued, supported, and engaged, they're more motivated to respond to patient queries and provide reassurance.
