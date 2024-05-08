A good workplace can mean better care

Reasons why a great culture helps patients feel respected, supported, and confident in the care they receive include: a positive culture ensures an environment of respect, empathy, and professionalism, which contributes to a more comfortable and trusted patient experience; when patients are exposed to happy and relaxed staff and a supportive environment, they're they are more likely to trust their expertise and recommendations; when the environment encourages and supports collaboration and teamwork, patients are more likely to receive the same staff and continuity of care; and when staff feel valued, supported, and engaged, they're more motivated to respond to patient queries and provide reassurance.