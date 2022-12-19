The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

ACT Meteors point to GWS Giants funding in hope of bridging the financial support gap

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated December 19 2022 - 2:34pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meteors bowler Annie Wikman in the clash against South Australia. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Cricket ACT officials want to bridge the funding gap for the ACT Meteors, revealing their desire to work with the ACT government to increase financial support for the Women's National Cricket League side.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.