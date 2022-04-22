The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Brumbies scrumhalf Nic White has a big decision to make after lucrative deal from Japan's League One

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated April 22 2022 - 7:51am, first published 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brumbies scrumhalf Nic White has a hard choice in front of him, a World Cup in the Wallabies jersey or a lucrative pay packet in Japan. Picture: Elesa Kuntz

Nic White could be forced to choose between the lure of a World Cup or a lucrative Japanese deal, with the ACT Brumbies scrumhalf in the sights of an international raid.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.