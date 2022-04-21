The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

AFL: St Kilda captain Jack Steele ready for GWS Giants clash at Manuka Oval

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated April 21 2022 - 3:58am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Steele is ready for his homecoming as Saints captain at Manuka Oval on Friday night. Picture: Getty Images

Canberra's Jack Steele is ready for his first homecoming as St Kilda captain under Manuka Oval's Friday night lights.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.